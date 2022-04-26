ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW Health urges people to give hope, life with organ donation

By Site staff
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — This month marks the 19th anniversary of National Donate Life Month, and UW Health is calling on all Wisconsinites to give hope and save lives by deciding to be an organ, eye and tissue donor.

Observed each year in April, National Donate Life Month is intended to raise awareness about the importance and need for donors, and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

Currently, there are more than 100,000 men, women and children awaiting organ transplants in the United States, including more than 1,500 people in Wisconsin.

Unfortunately, not all of those people will receive a second chance at life.

“Organ donation is such a rare gift, less than five percent of people die in ways that are suitable to become an organ donor, and so we know that organ donation is a high acuity but low-frequency event,” UW Health Senior Hospital Services Specialist Susan Allen said.

Thousands of Wisconsinites could benefit from healing tissue transplants. Kidneys are the organ in greatest demand, with an estimated 95,000 people across the nation waiting for one. They are followed by liver, heart and lungs.

You can register to be a donor at organdonor.gov or at the DMV.

