Albuquerque, NM

Valley high school names baseball field after longtime coach

By Bradley Benson
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Valley’s baseball field is finally complete. On Tuesday a pregame ceremony was held for the unveiling of Roger Cordova Field, honoring the longtime Vikings’ coach.

“My family and I are very grateful and happy for the ceremony today,” Cordova said. “That might be my name on the sign, but it represents a lot of people. 26 years worth of players, and players are the backbone of any program. A lot of players and assistant coaches, I had a really fun time working with each and every one of them, and I still have a good time seeing them today as adults.”

Cordova retired from Valley in 2006 and nearly 30 years as a coach. He said that after dedicating that much of his life to coaching, it’s hard to give up the game entirely and he still attends games. He is also planning to be in the stands for every state tournament for his Vikings this year.

“It’s in my blood. I was out here for 26 years, I’ve coached at a few other places as well so, I think when something like that gets in your blood, it’s hard to get out. So I still enjoy coming to the ballgames.”

The state baseball tournament will begin on May 6. The bracket has yet to be released and Valley’s opponent has not yet been determined.

