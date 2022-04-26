EPD K-9 Gonzo laid to rest alongside older brother

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville police are mourning the death of a retired K-9 that served the city for the better half of a decade.

“Today was a sad day for the EPD family as we laid to rest retired K-9 Gonzo,” the Evansville Police department shared on social media . “Thank you for your service K-9 Gonzo, you will be missed,” the department continued.

According to EPD, K-9 Gonzo was a 13-year-old German Shepherd who retired from the force just a few years ago in 2018. German born in 2008, K-9 Gonzo and then, Sergeant Brent Hoover, began the Basic Police K-9 Course in November of 2009, graduating a few months later in 2010.

Since 2018, K-9 Gonzo has lived at home enjoying the life of a retired Police K-9 with the Hoover family, police say. He was laid to rest next to his older brother, Taz, at the K-9 Cemetery.

(FILE: Evansville Police Department)

