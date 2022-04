Henderson police issue 200+ tickets to speeding drivers during pedestrian safety event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Henderson have completed a pedestrian safety event for the month of April where they completed a total of 340 traffic stops.

A total of 233 tickets were issued to drivers for speeding, four drivers were cited for distracted driving, and two tickets were issued due to pedestrain-related incidents.

76 tickets were given out for other traffic-related incidents, according to Henderson Police Department.

The enforcement initiative ran from April 18 through April 25 after the police department received $237,300 in federal funding in an effort to help educate drivers and reduce deaths on Nevada roadways.

Joining Forces Pedestrian Safety enforcement

According to Henderson Police enforcement events during the year focus on pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

