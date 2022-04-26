News 3 Now at Five: April 26, 2022

Ice Cube returned from a trip to Morrison, Colorado last week where he performed at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater alongside Cypress Hill, E-40 and Too $hort for the annual 420 on the Rocks show. Now presumably back at home in Los Angeles, the N.W.A legend has turned his attention...
GENERAL Hospital revealed a major character change is coming to the show this week as one of its stars battles health issues. There are often comings and goings happenings on soaps, and the latest cast switch-up involves longtime cast member Nancy Lee Grahn. Nancy, who turns 66 on Thursday, has...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
Ruth Feldt Yarborough, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2022 at Monroe Hospice Home in Monroe, Wisconsin. She was a positive person who lived a full and exciting life. Ruth grew up on the family beef farm in rural Green County near Schultz, Wisconsin and attended a one...
Michael Bruno goes backstage at the Stroller Theater’s production of “The Importance of Being Earnest.”. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
A mid-air “plane swap” ended with a crash landing, divers captured a jaw-dropping view inside a shark’s mouth and late-night comedians couldn’t wait to joke about Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. Skydiving 2.0. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a mid-air stunt that ended with a...
Comments / 0