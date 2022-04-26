ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna, 63, & Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 28, Split After 3 Years Of Dating: Report

By Cynthia Cook
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Madonna, 63, and her backup dancer, boyfriend of four years Ahlamalik Williams, 28, have reportedly called it quits. “Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split,” a source claimed to The Sun. “She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and looking after her family.”

The source added that things have been “on and off” with Ahlamalik “for a while” and that there was “a lot of love” still between them, but they ultimately “decided to separate.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to the singer’s reps for comment.

The singer also posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story on Tuesday, possible alluding to her split. “Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you… god will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go,” the text read.

The “Vogue” singer began dating her backup dancer in 2018 after first meeting in 2015. Although many people pointed out how the dancer was almost 40 years her junior, Madge didn’t seem to be bothered.

Born in Sacramento, California, Ahlamalik is a professional dancer and choreographer who’s worked on various shows, including Madonna’s 2019 Madame X tour. The two weren’t super public with their relationship, although Madonna shared an intimate video of the two to her Instagram in March 2021 of them making out!

The pair was first officially linked when they were photographed leaving one of her concerts together in September 2019. However, it wasn’t until December that the relationship was confirmed by Ahlamalik’s dad. At the time, he revealed that the two had already been together romantically for more than a year.

“Love has no age,” Ahlamalik’s dad, Drue, said at the time. “My son is livin’ la vida loca and I’m just happy for him.” It’s unclear exactly when or how these two took their relationship from a professional level to a romantic level, but according to the most recent claim, perhaps they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

Comments / 39

Wicked Walhalla
3d ago

another celebrity obsessed with trying to stay young. death comes for us all.

Reply
16
that’s why we can’t have nice things.
3d ago

Well duh?! He’s 28 and she is over the heel. Besides sex (boy toy) what do they have in common?

Reply(1)
4
RK Barbo
3d ago

Did he finally realize how foolish he looked?

Reply(1)
16
