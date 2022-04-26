ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killer Mike Says Drug Offenders Given Clemency Deserve to Sell Again Legally

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiller Mike says giving scores of nonviolent drug offenders clemency is a great first step -- but suggests what we should do next is ... let them sling again, on the up and up. The entrepreneur and MC gave us a radical idea when we asked him what he...

Biden's New Clemency List Gives Huge Break to Lots of Drug Offenders

President Biden is letting a lot of drug offenders out of prison who've earned lengthy sentences -- with his theme apparently being ... the punishment doesn't fit the crime. JB just released a new clemency list, and it includes dozens of names who've been locked up for years now for crimes ranging from possession of drugs to conspiracy or intent to distribute narcotics -- including cocaine and meth -- and he's giving them a huge break.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Killer Mike
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
GamesRadar+

I dodged prison on a $500K drug charge by pretending to be an undercover cop in GTA RP

I'm suddenly very aware of the cocaine stuffed deep inside my jacket pocket. Somewhere else on my person, I'm not sure where exactly because I'm wearing skinny jeans, are multiple bags of heroin. All told, I'm carrying a haul of illicit drugs with a street value of around $500,000. I'm also standing next to a cop. A uniformed cop with his gun raised. Not at me, but at the poor schmuck who just helped me steal a quad bike. He's handcuffed, on his knees with his hands behind his back. He's just been tasered. And now I'm staring down the iron sights of my Shrewsbury Uzi 9mm, trained unshakably on the forehead of my one-time partner in crime.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
#Drugs#Clemency
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: ACLU Believes Elon Musk Was Behind $500,000 Donation Toward Actress’s Pledge

Click here to read the full article. The general counsel of the ACLU testified Thursday in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial in Virginia that the foundation believed billionaire Elon Musk was behind a $500,000 payment to help the actress fulfill a $3.5 million donation pledge to the organization. Heard had said she would donate $7 million from her divorce settlement with Depp to charity, split between the ACLU and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. But in Depp’s $50 million defamation claim against Heard, his attorneys have been trying to show that Heard has not followed through on the pledge to the ACLU. Excerpts...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Johnny Depp chuckles as building concierge tells court: ‘I don’t want to deal with this’

Johnny Depp chuckled as a front desk attendant at the building where he lived with Amber Heard grew exasperated during a pre-recorded deposition shown in court. The deposition of Alejandro Romero shown in court on Wednesday was recorded in January of last year, and he appeared to be taking part in the interview from his car. Mr Romero worked at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles where Ms Heard made domestic violence calls on 21 May 2016, prompting two separate visits from police officers, who found no evidence of abuse. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms...
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Mexican Mafia captain pleads guilty

A Mexican Mafia captain has pleaded guilty in a Laredo federal court to firearm charges, according to court documents. On Wednesday, Rogelio Garza Jr., 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance. Garza has been identified as a captain of the Mexican Mafia, court documents state. The case dates back to Oct. 28, when the Texas Department of Public Safety received information that Garza was distributing drugs out of the 3300 block of...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

Former prison governor jailed over ‘intimate’ WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor who exchanged “intimate” WhatsApp messages with an inmate “in the course of a highly inappropriate relationship” has been jailed for eight months.Victoria Laithwaite, 47, sent messages to 30-year-old prisoner James Chalmers after problems in her marriage, Northampton Crown Court heard.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was at the time governor of category C prison HMP Onley in Northamptonshire, while Chalmers was there serving a prison sentence of two years and nine months.Chalmers, of Coventry, was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for having a mobile phone in prison and for sending messages from prison without authority.Judge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

No: Killer Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Begs Appeals Court To Overturn His Conviction For George Floyd Murder

Derek Chauvin Files For Appeal For George Floyd Murder Conviction. Despite being convicted by a jury of his peers, despite being on video camera doing it, despite the fact that Helen Keller, Ray Charles, and Stevie Wonder can all see a clear and obvious murder, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin still doesn’t think that he’s responsible for the death of George Floyd. Ah, to be a white man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Oxygen

Anti-Death Penalty Advocate Finds Love With Death Row Inmate

Anti-death penalty advocate Lea Rodger says she is keenly aware of the realities facing her and Richard Glossip, who she married this week inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary where he sits on death row. Glossip, 59, already has narrowly escaped execution three times and could be the next man Oklahoma...
PUBLIC SAFETY

