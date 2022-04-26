ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft: How high will Oaks Christian (California) grad Kayvon Thibodeaux go in round one?

By Connor Morrissette
 3 days ago

The 2022 NFL Draft starts on Thursday in Las Vegas and a handful of prospects from California are projected to be taken over the three-day, seven-round draft. Ahead of Thursday, we're keying in on the likely first round picks from the Golden State starting with Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, an Oaks Christian High School graduate.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Defensive end, 6-5, 258, Oaks Christian High School (2017 CIF champion)

The skinny: Thibodeaux recorded 19 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss in 32 college games at Oregon. He was a consensus five star recruit coming out of Oaks Christian in 2019 and when he was healthy, he played like it in college. Last August, Thibodeaux was one of the favorites to be picked first overall this spring, but concerns about his motor and personality have dropped him down in mock drafts from top overall pick to a top 10 pick. As a junior, Thibodeaux tallied 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks in 11 games.

What The Ringer's Danny Kelly says : " Explosive, bendy edge defender who wins with a great first step, top-tier agility, and effective counter moves; has the skill set to develop into a star."

Kelly's player comparisons: Khalil Mack

Where will Thibodeaux get picked?

Most mock drafts have Thibodeaux as a top 10 selection, but the top 10 isn't a guarantee. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller called Thibodeaux "one of the most polarizing players in the class; he could be a top-five pick or fall out of the top 10 altogether."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has Thibodeaux being picked by the New York Giants at No. 7 overall.

(Photo by Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

