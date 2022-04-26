Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast with Hailey Whitters

Iowa’s finest…

Presented by Marc Cameron’s Cold Snap, the great Hailey Whitters joined the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast for a great conversation on all things country music.

The great Hailey Whitters, joins the podcast to discuss her new album ‘Raised,’ growing up in Iowa, her grandfather the “Grassman,” the boys back home, touring with Jon Pardi, Iowa staples Busch Light and Casey’s Pizza, garage beers, women brawling on the stage, the grind of being an independent artist, and more.

