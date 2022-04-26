ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Draft: Will Moorpark High product Drake London be first wide receiver taken?

By Connor Morrissette
 3 days ago

The 2022 NFL Draft starts on Thursday in Las Vegas and a handful of prospects from California are projected to be taken over the three-day, seven-round draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft starts on Thursday in Las Vegas and a handful of prospects from California are projected to be taken over the three-day, seven-round draft. Ahead of Thursday, we're keying in on the likely first round picks from the Golden State. We began with Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux . Now it's time to focus on USC wide receiver Drake London, a Moorpark High School graduate.

Drake London

Wide receiver, 6-5, 218, Moorpark High School

The skinny: London was putting together a generational season at USC before fracturing his right ankle in a game against Arizona on Oct. 30. The injury ended a season where London caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in only eight games. Even though he didn't play the full year, London was still named the PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts. The Moorpark High graduate is now healthy (although he opted not to run the 40 yard dash at his pro day) and is in contention to be the first wide receiver selected on Thursday.

What The Ringer's Danny Kelly says : "Playmaking pass catcher with top-tier size, body control, and concentration to win at the catch point; capable of threatening at all three levels.

Kelly's player comparisons: A slim Mike Evans

Where will London get picked?

London is a sure-fire first round pick. Some mock drafts have him going as early as No. 4 overall to the New York Jets. Another popular mock draft landing spot is at No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons. If London ends up falling, he won't get past the teens.

