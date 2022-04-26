Giants reportedly seeking to trade former Auburn wideout

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Former Tigers receiver Darius Slayton could be on the move.

NFL beat reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted that Slayton, who plays for the Giants, is currently being shopped ahead of the 2022 NFL draft this Thursday. Slayton isn’t the only SEC alumnus the Giants hope to trade, as Kleiman mentioned that wideout Kadarius Toney could be on the move as well.

Slayton was a decent producer for the Giants in his first two years with the team, netting 1491 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in that span, but his production massively slowed down in 2021. Slayton missed four games in 2021 and had 339 receiving yards for just two touchdowns.

In a deep draft at the receiver position, it makes sense that the Giants would attempt to get some capital from Slayton before likely replacing him with an early-round pick. Slayton himself was a fifth-round pick for the Giants in 2019, and New York has a chance to nab a receiver at a higher spot to fill his role.

At Auburn, Slayton caught 79 passes for 1,605 yards and 11 touchdowns in three years of playing (Slayton did not play as a redshirt freshman). He caught five touchdowns in his senior year from quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Auburn went 8-5 in his last year with the Tigers and won the Music City Bowl after defeating Purdue.