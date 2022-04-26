ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Weather Service says have an emergency bag ready before weather strikes

By Kristi Golden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the National Weather Service is reminding folks to prepare before severe weather strikes. The NWS advises...

KELOLAND TV

Much needed rain forecasted for this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Widespread rain is on the way, and it’s very good news for central and southern KELOLAND. Isolated light showers showed up on KELOLAND Live Doppler radar Thursday morning, but it was just enough to dot the landscape. As thunderstorms were being monitored during...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Moody by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 15:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Moody The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Moody County in east central South Dakota East central Lake County in east central South Dakota * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wentworth, or 9 miles east of Madison, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Colman around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Egan. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, SD

