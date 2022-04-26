Mobile Police looking for missing teen
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old.
Elaina Encalada was last seen Friday, April 22, by a family member in Grand Bay, Ala. Encalada was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.
If you have any information about Enclalada’s whereabouts, call the MPD at 251-208-7211.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0