Mobile Police looking for missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Elaina Encalada was last seen Friday, April 22, by a family member in Grand Bay, Ala. Encalada was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.





If you have any information about Enclalada’s whereabouts, call the MPD at 251-208-7211.

