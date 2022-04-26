ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police looking for missing teen

By Aspen Popowski
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8aXP_0fL623fl00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Elaina Encalada was last seen Friday, April 22, by a family member in Grand Bay, Ala. Encalada was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

If you have any information about Enclalada’s whereabouts, call the MPD at 251-208-7211.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

