(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit City Council is urging Michigan’s housing agency to speed up rent aid applications in Wayne County. The funds are part of the state’s COVID Emergency Rental Assistance program. Wayne County accounts for about one-third of applications sent to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and it can sometimes take up to 90 days to get approval. The MSHDA says it has hired staff to process Detroit applications and added another agency in Wayne County to handle the load. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO