Warren, OH

Howland downs Harding; Tatar strikes out 12

By Vince Pellegrini
 3 days ago

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Brooke Tatar struck out 12 in six innings in the center circle as Howland’s softball team downed Harding, 10-3. Tatar allowed just one hit.

Zoe King finished with three hits and scored twice from her lead-off spot in the lineup for the Tigers. Alyssa Massucci, Alexia Spangler and Tatar each had two hits. Tatar and Kayla Campbell both homered.

Area student qualifies for National Junior Olympic Rifle Championships

On Wednesday, Howland will square off against Alliance.

Harding’s cleanup hitter Kerrigan Riley had two hits.

The Raiders will play host to East on Thursday.

