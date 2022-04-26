ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Branch softball shuts out Carrollton

By Vince Pellegrini
 3 days ago

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Warriors finished with three hits as West Branch topped Carrollton, 15-0.

Tori McKay, Mati Hawk and Ragan Greeneisen all had three hits. McKay and Greeneisen both drove in two runs. Hawk finished with two doubles. Sydney Mercer finished her day with two doubles and drove in two runs.

McKay registered the win in the circle by striking out four and permitting four hits.

West Branch will host Ursuline Wednesday.

Carrollton welcomes Salem Wednesday.

