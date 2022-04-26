ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fast X' director Justin Lin steps down from sequel

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
April 26 (UPI) -- Justin Lin announced Tuesday that he is stepping away from directing Fast X. The official Fast Saga account posted Lin's statement on Twitter.

Lin said Universal Pictures supported his decision. He will remain a producer on the film.

"Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases," Lin wrote. "On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history."

Lin is the only director to helm multiple entries in the series, beginning with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Lin then directed Fast & Furious, Fast Five and Furious 6 in succession, and returned for last year's F9.

Fast X is intended to be part one of a conclusion to the saga. Jason Momoa and Brie Larson recently joined the cast.

Star Vin Diesel also recently shared on Instagram that Paul Walker's mother asked him to bring Walker's character, Brian O'Conner, back for the final film. Walker's brothers helped complete his role with visual effects in Furious 7 when Walker died in an automobile accident before completing the film.

Fast X was scheduled for release May 19, 2023. According to Deadline, Universal is pausing production to find a replacement director.

UPI News

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

