ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

SK Hynix sees solid demand for server chips offsetting weaker mobile, PC demand

By Joyce Lee
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xrMz_0fL60t7M00

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS) said it expects solid demand for server chips to offset weaker growth from personal computers and mobile phones, after its first-quarter profit more than doubled from a year ago.

The world's second-biggest memory chipmaker on Wednesday posted a 116% jump in Q1 earnings, supported by solid demand from server clients, although it slightly missed market expectations due mainly to one-off quality control costs.

"Companies' IT spending plans are solid and even rising slightly despite outside uncertainties that arose in the first quarter," said Kevin Noh, SK Hynix's chief marketing officer.

"And given some data centre construction postponement last year due to COVID, we expect server chip demand to be strong in 2022," he said.

China's COVID-19 lockdown was the biggest risk driving weaker chip demand in mobile and personal computers, the company said, but it expected a pick-up in the second half as manufacturers ramp up product launches before the year-end shopping season.

Shares in SK Hynix have fallen about 15% since the start of the year, as have those of rivals such as Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) and Micron Technology Inc (MU.O), on concerns about the effect of China's COVID-19 lockdown and inflationary pressures on component shortages and consumer demand.

SK Hynix shares were trading down 2.7% on Wednesday in an overall market (.KS11) down 1.1%.

Global smartphone shipments fell 11% during January-March amid unfavourable economic conditions and sluggish seasonal demand, research company Canalys said.

Delivery delays in chip equipment caused by component shortages have hobbled capacity expansions and upgrades across the chip manufacturing industry.

But SK Hynix, by bringing equipment in throughout the year, expects to be roughly in line with its original capacity growth target by year-end and will strive to meet customer demand by improving its yield rate, Noh said.

Operating profit rose to 2.9 trillion won ($2.3 billion) in the January-March quarter, its highest first-quarter profit since 2018. This was up from 1.3 trillion won a year earlier but below analysts' expected profit of 3.1 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Despite a slowdown in mobile demand, a disruption in February at a rival NAND flash chip plant owned by Japan's Kioxia and Western Digital (WDC.O) due to contamination of raw materials led to solid shipments, analysts said. read more

SK Hynix said it had conservatively booked 380 billion won ($301 million) as a one-off cost to compensate customers of DRAM chips made in mid-2020 which were found to have quality issues when used intensely for over a year.

The company said it expects the memory chip industry to continue to grow this year on server demand, as the memory chip industry's volatility and cyclicality appears to have lessened.

Customers have learned to lock in volume at year-end and build up safety stock during the past two years' supply disruptions, executives said on an earnings call. SK Hynix, meanwhile, has focused on profitability by making fewer products that are sensitive to clients' business fluctuations, they added.

Revenue climbed 43% on-year to 12.2 trillion won.

($1 = 1,261.0000 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

LG Display Quarterly Profit Plunges as Demand Shrinks and Prices Slide

SEOUL (Reuters) -LG Display Co Ltd saw first-quarter profit plummet far below forecasts and warned of a further drop in panel prices as pandemic-driven demand for TVs, smartphones and laptops fades and competition heats up. The South Korean Apple Inc supplier said it would shift its focus to higher-end products...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk Hynix#Mobile#South Korean#Sk Hynix Inc#Covid#Samsung Electronics
US News and World Report

Taiwan's UMC Offers Bullish Outlook on Strong Chip Demand

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp offered a bullish outlook for this year and next on Wednesday, saying it was still having problems meeting customer demand even as notebooks and smartphones were showing some weakness. UMC, whose clients include Qualcomm Inc and Germany's Infineon, has like other chipmakers...
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Visa allays slowdown fears as strong consumer spending lifts quarter

April 26 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) said on Tuesday it expects revenue to accelerate past pre-pandemic levels, reassuring investors of a sustained recovery against the backdrop of challenging macroeconomic conditions and sending its shares 5% higher in extended trading. The forecast from the world's largest payments processor followed an...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Japan
Country
China
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Energy supplier counts cost of devices on standby

UK households could save an average of £147 per year by switching off so-called vampire devices, British Gas research suggests. These are electronics that drain power even when they are on standby. The figures are based on research conducted on appliances in 2019 but have been updated by British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Chipmaker Texas Instruments expects revenue hit due to reduced demand

(Reuters) -Texas Instruments Inc forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hit by reduced demand due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China, sending its shares down 7%. Supply chain bottlenecks caused by rolling shutdowns in China coupled with high demand for electronic equipment have hampered the company’s ability to...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Bunge Lifts 2022 Earnings Outlook As Ukraine War Crimps Crop Supplies

Global farm commodities merchant Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast by 21% on robust demand and tighter supplies of essential crops since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two-month war exacerbated already thin supplies of grain and oilseeds after weather-reduced crops...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Honor Sees Gains as China Smartphone Sales Drop 14% on Year in Q1

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Former Huawei unit Honor posted the fastest growth in China's smartphone market in the first quarter, even as overall handset sales fell 14% year-on-year to levels close to those seen in the pandemic-ravaged first quarter of 2020. Android handset brands Vivo and Oppo, both under the...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

International Paper's stock jumps after profit beat expectations, upbeat margin outlook

Shares of International Paper Co. IP, -1.94% shot up 5.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the paper and packaging company reported first-quarter profit that beat by a wide margin, and said it expects margin expansion in the current quarter as prior price increases outpace higher costs. Net income rose to $360 million, or 95 cents a share, from $349 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 52 cents. Revenue grew 14.0% to $5.24 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.02 billion, as industrial packaging revenue rose 3.5% to $4.41 billion to beat expectations of $4.22 billion. Cost of sales increased 14.7% to $3.84 billion, to lower profit margins to 26.7% from 27.1%. The stock has gained 0.8% year to date, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Apple Sees Growing Supply Problems, Says Demand In China Affected

Apple Inc forecast growing problems as COVID-19 lockdowns snarl production and demand in China, the war in Ukraine dents sales and growth slows in services, which the company sees as its engine for expansion. Shares were down 3.5% after executives laid out their glum outlook on a conference call. The...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

(Reuters) -PepsiCo Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs soaring on everything from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy