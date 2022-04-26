ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family looks for answers after 16-year-old shot to death near Denver skate park

DENVER — A temporary memorial of flowers, pictures and crosses marks the spot where 16-year-old Juan Herrera-Lozano spent some of his happiest times. The same spot is where his young life came to a sudden end Saturday. Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Herrera-Lozano was skateboarding at the Denver Skate...

kids are evil and hateful these days. All these guns in teenagers hands is not a good idea.

