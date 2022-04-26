Family looks for answers after 16-year-old shot to death near Denver skate park

(CBS4) – The sister of one of the victims in the triple homicide in northeast Denver has identified those shot and killed. The shooting happened Tuesday evening near 60th Avenue and Ceylon Street. (credit: CBS) Police confirmed all three victims were found dead inside an apartment after being shot multiple times. The sister of the woman killed has identified her as Denise Hood and the adult man as Denise’s grandson, Donne. The child was Denise’s great-grandson and was 4 years old. (credit: CBS) “It’s absolutely a sick individual who could kill a child,” Suzette said. “I just want somebody to find them.” She told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann that the family is working on setting up fundraiser to help with funeral costs. “We have three people to bury,’ said Suzette. (credit: CBS) Denver police continue to investigate what happened leading up to the shooting and have not identified a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information about this triple homicide can contact Denver police, or remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO