Family looks for answers after 16-year-old shot to death near Denver skate park

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman was hit and killed in a crash in Aurora Monday night. Aurora Police Department says she was hit by a Jeep Cherokee, and the driver stayed at the scene.
According to the Aurora PD press release, police responded to the report of a crash with a pedestrian near the intersection with S Havana Street and E Virginia Avenue. Along with firefighters, they found the woman dead at the scene.
Investigators say the Jeep was traveling northbound on Havana when it hit the woman, who was crossing the road just south of Virginia Ave. The driver was cooperative with police.
There were no further details about the woman in the press release.
The crash remains under investigation. There are no charges filed at this time, but APD says the investigation remains in early stages.
Anyone with information can call police.
