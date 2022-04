TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday promised to push for a bill allowing Floridians to carry firearms even if they have not previously taken a training course. “I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign ‘constitutional carry’ into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said Friday. “The Legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.”

