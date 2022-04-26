ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria International Airports celebrates 11 years of new terminal

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mtZc_0fL5zcI400

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria International Airport is celebrating a significant milestone.

Tuesday marked 11 years since the airport opened its new terminal.

Since 2011, more than 6.4 million passengers have traveled through the airport, generating more than $125 million dollars in visitor spending.

In 2019, a record more than 689,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport, resulting in $500 million dollars in economic impact to the region.

“That’s our mission, to improve the quality of life for people in Central Illinois,” said Gene Olson, director of airports at Peoria International Airport. “What we’re really there for is to get people to their destinations and back and provide access to markets and to the world,” he added.

According to Olson, PIA had about 480,000 passengers in 2021. He said travel is continuing to show signs of surpassing last year’s numbers.

“Our smaller number of passengers is made up of much more leisure travelers and so we still haven’t seen the return of the business traveler,” Olson said. “It’s very encouraging to me that we’re at those levels without the business traveler because when they come back it’ll push us to new records,” he said.

Olson said PIA is working on a project to expand the aircraft parking apron at the terminal. He said the renovation will allow the airport to accommodate larger planes.

He also said that PIA is working to secure grant funding for a new air traffic control tower.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Over 1M international passengers and 5M total travelers passed through LAX in March

Travel is back in full force at Los Angeles International Airport according to new data released Thursday.According to the airport, over five million travelers, over one million of which were traveling internationally, passed through the airport in March.The 1,062,786 international travelers were a 53% jump from the month prior and the most dramatic influx in passengers the airport has seen since the beginning of the COVID pandemic."As the world reopens to air travel, LAX is welcoming back international airlines and nonstop service to destinations around the globe," Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement."With new service to Tokyo, Paris, Montreal and Frankfurt, and more on the horizon, we are connecting Los Angeles with new and relaunched destinations, and we are thrilled to see passenger demand increasing as we near the busy summer travel season."Overall, the airport saw a  27.5% increase in travelers compared to last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Channel 3000

48 hours in Ottawa, Illinois

“What the heck are you doing in Ottawa?” my Uncle Kirk asked before we even sat down for lunch at B.A.S.H. Burger and Sushi House. He and my Aunt Amy live in nearby Princeton, Illinois, and they met my mom and me for lunch in the small town where the Illinois and Fox rivers meet. To be honest, I wasn’t entirely confident Ottawa was a destination worth the just over two-hour drive from Madison, either.
OTTAWA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Peoria, IL
Lifestyle
MarketRealist

Why Is Southwest Canceling Flights? Frustrated Travelers Want Answers

Last weekend, multiple airlines canceled thousands of flights in airports across the U.S. The airlines included JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, and Southwest Airlines. Why is Southwest canceling flights? Many travelers are frustrated and want answers. Article continues below advertisement. Technology issues and weather challenges caused Southwest to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WMBD/WYZZ

Steger’s Furniture celebrates 85 years in business

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – A local family-owned business is celebrating a major milestone. Steger’s Furniture in Pekin has now served the Central Illinois community for 85 years. The 4th-generation furniture and mattress store was started by Joseph Steger in 1937. The company located on Court Street is now run by his great-grandchildren Bryan and Abbey […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria’s Family House hosts Rock N’ Ride

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Family House provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Golden Tours Midwest offers new lineup of experiences

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Golden Tours Midwest unveils a new season of all-inclusive destinations. Upcoming experiences A Day with the Amish | April 26 | 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. 86th Annual Pella Tulip Time Festival | May 5 | 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Explore Lake Geneva | May 17 | 7 a.m. – […]
WASHINGTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Airports#The Terminal#Central Illinois
WMBD/WYZZ

Veterans, organizers express excitement ahead of Greater Peoria Honor Flight Thursday

Central Illinois (WMBD) — Early Thursday morning, Central Illinois veterans will depart Peoria and arrive in the nation’s capital. It’s a day full of remembrance, respect, and honor. It’s all made possible by Greater Peoria Honor Flight (GPHF) organizers, volunteers, and donors. From searching for names on the Vietnam Wall to seeing various monuments all […]
PEORIA, IL
WPRI 12 News

Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding

Delta Air Lines, which has narrowly fought off several attempts to unionize its flight attendants, will begin paying cabin crews during boarding, a first for a major U.S. airline and a change that is expected to increase their wages by several thousand dollars a year.
ECONOMY
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Public Library branch to temporarily close

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public Library announced that its McClure branch will be temporarily closed for repairs starting Monday, May 2. According to a Peoria Public Library press release, the McClure branch is expected to be closed for three weeks while the library’s elevator is replaced.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

SIGN UP: Easterseals Run, Walk & Rally quickly approaching

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100% Included. 100% Empowered. It’s the vision of Easterseals Central Illinois for every child in our community. The nonprofit said it’s served more than 5,000 families last year and provided 36,792 hours of pediatric therapy services.  With a fundraising goal of $14,000, the organization hopes to include families from across the […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Construction of Levee Park in East Peoria enters 2nd phase

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Plans to construct a multi-purpose park in the heart of East Peoria’s downtown are taking another step forward. Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to signify the start of Phase 2 of the mostly privately-funded Levee Park project. The park will be located next to East Peoria City Hall and […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

882
Followers
716
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy