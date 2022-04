Not everything is always rainbows and butterflies for Cal. The No. 7 Bears faced defeat to No. 10 Washington in four out of five races over the weekend. Starting The Dual off with the fourth varsity eights, the Bears completed the race with a time of 6:46.7— just 2.5 seconds behind the Huskies. Cal was unable to regain momentum during its second race against Washington’s 3V8+ boat, falling short by 16.9 seconds.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO