Toddler shot, killed in house in New Orleans' French Quarter

SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — Two people could possibly face charges after their daughter was found by authorities dead on a couch in their home on Jan. 3. Slaughter Police Department responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person on Tom Drive. When officials arrived at the residence, they found the body and immediately contacted the […]
NEW ORLEANS — Court documents obtained by WDSU show that a 3-year old toddler shot herself after a loaded handgun was left in a bathroom in an apartment. The coroner announced Autumn Barthelemy as the victim of the shooting, which happened Tuesday afternoon at Burgundy and Conti in the French Quarter.
The New Orleans Police Department announced a murder charge indictment against 18-year-old Tyrone Steele, who turns 19 on May 5, in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on March 21 in the 4200 block of Hamburg Street.
A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon inside a French Quarter residence, and police detained her brothers for questioning. New Orleans police said they were called at 3:49 p.m. to the 400 block of Burgundy Street. Emergency Medical Services took the girl to a hospital, where she was declared dead. Her name has not been released.
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital. It turns out it was a very cold case. It took a decade of tests and...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
NEW ORLEANS — It’s been four days since 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr. was last seen alive. “It feels surreal. It feels like I’m in a dream or nightmare. It doesn’t feel real at all,” said his mother, Nikki Azeez. She and his aunt, Vee Osbey,...
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
As a participant in the Native Plant Academy, a seven-week program designed to introduce young people to the wetlands, Kevin Poole Jr. spent his Saturday mornings visiting Lake Borgne, scoping out local flora and fauna, and learning about the Mississippi River. Last weekend, he shared his plan for a native...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
