ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Man gets life in prison for Akron murder

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7mFz_0fL5z4Yj00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder.

Joseph Pinckney, 34, was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Video: Murder victim’s brother attacks killer in Cuyahoga County court

The two victims were at a gathering at house on Wall Street in Akron on Dec. 19, 2020 when Pinckney burst through the back door and started shooting, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said. Terrance Vandicker Jr., 31, was shot six times and died. Dwayne Jackson, 35, was also shot, but survived.

Pinckney got away and was arrested two months later.

His codefendants, Danayet Hayes and Aniyah Jenkins, are set to go to trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Cuyahoga County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Suspect reportedly admits to shooting man in head in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Police say they have arrested a man who has confessed to a shooting in the North Hill neighborhood last weekend in which a man was wounded in the head. Dustin Fenwick, 31, is being held in the Summit County Jail on charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to jail records. Fenwick was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a residence on Hazel Street in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Shooting#Felonious Assault#Violent Crime#Fox 8 Cleveland
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting victim tries to drive away despite wound to head, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old man is expected to survive after he was wounded in the head in a shooting Saturday just north of downtown. The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of East York and Dayton streets in the North Hill neighborhood, police say. Officers say they found the victim conscious in his vehicle and he was attempting to drive away, but his car was on an embankment at the intersection.
AKRON, OH
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy