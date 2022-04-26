Man gets life in prison for Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder.

Joseph Pinckney, 34, was found guilty of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

The two victims were at a gathering at house on Wall Street in Akron on Dec. 19, 2020 when Pinckney burst through the back door and started shooting, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said. Terrance Vandicker Jr., 31, was shot six times and died. Dwayne Jackson, 35, was also shot, but survived.

Pinckney got away and was arrested two months later.

His codefendants, Danayet Hayes and Aniyah Jenkins, are set to go to trial.

