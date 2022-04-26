ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Out against righty

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dickerson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Katie Woo...

www.cbssports.com

PIX11

Benches clear during Mets, Cardinals matchup following wild pitch

There was some commotion in St. Louis Wednesday after Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez nearly struck Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when Lopez threw a pitch near Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory. “You can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Meet St. Louis Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan

Welcome to the Bigs, Brendan Donovan. The St. Louis Cardinals optioned OF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis and brought up utility player Brendan Donovan to make his major league debut. The 25-year-old from Germany bats from the left side of the plate and is able to play all four infield positions...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
KSDK

Former Cardinals outfielder Jon Jay announces retirement

ST. LOUIS — One of the key pieces from the Cardinals' 2011 World Series championship team is hanging up his spikes. Former Cardinals outfielder Jon Jay announced his retirement on social media Wednesday. Jay played 12 seasons in the Majors with the Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Kansas...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Cardinals#Mets
FOX 2

Benches clear, Cardinals avoid sweep in game-three win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets’ hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado’s ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 10-5 victory. Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
