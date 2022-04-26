Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Out against righty

McMahon went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk Friday against the Reds. McMahon managed only one hit, but he made it by count by taking Hunter Greene yard in the fifth frame to record his second home run of the season. It was his first long ball since April 17, though he did have three doubles in 10 starts in that span. McMahon has also found other ways to contribute, as he has at least one hit in seven of his last nine games, and he's also collected seven RBI and three runs scored in that span. Overall, McMahon is hitting .242/.359/.424 across 78 plate appearances on the campaign.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO