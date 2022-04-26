ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus PD arrest, charge man with multiple sex crimes

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — After executing a search warrant, Columbus PD arrested a man suspected of various sex crimes.

Tommy Williams Milner was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Rape
  • Two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery
  • Two counts of Aggravated Sodomy
  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

The warrant for Milner’s arrest was originally issued on April 25, 2022, at around 1:00 a.m., after an incident in the parking lot of the Public Safety Building. Members of the Sex Crimes Unit were called by patrol supervisors to further investigate the dispute.

Milner’s preliminary probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

