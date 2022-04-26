Columbus PD arrest, charge man with multiple sex crimes
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — After executing a search warrant, Columbus PD arrested a man suspected of various sex crimes.
Tommy Williams Milner was taken into custody and charged with the following:
- Rape
- Two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery
- Two counts of Aggravated Sodomy
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
The warrant for Milner's arrest was originally issued on April 25, 2022, at around 1:00 a.m., after an incident in the parking lot of the Public Safety Building. Members of the Sex Crimes Unit were called by patrol supervisors to further investigate the dispute.
Milner's preliminary probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Recorder's Court.
