Trash piles up causing eyesore and health concerns in Memphis neighborhood, residents say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Debris piled up in this Memphis neighborhood has led to health concerns. FOX13 shares how reporting an unkempt lawn to code enforcement went from bad to worse.

Neighbors said that when the renters moved out of a house on Kirby Mills Cove back in June, things went downhill. Months went by without the grass being cut and neighbors said they even spotted rodents and stray dogs in the area.

But, rather than the homeowners coming out and cleaning things up, they made it worse. They dumped all of the former tenant’s stuff into the front yard, creating a true eyesore to a quiet community.

”I just want it gone,” said neighbor Rhonda Pigrum.

Everything that was once in that house is now in the front yard, junk spilling into the street.

“It was really beginning to be an eyesore, and before it got really out of hand, that’s when I started reaching out to code enforcement to get someone to cut the grass, said Pigrum.

Pigrum sounded the alarm. She, of course, doesn’t want to see this, but it’s also a health concern.

“The grass was getting out of control. Mice and rats rere running and playing,” Pigrum said.

She said she thought this was an issue that would easily be resolved by reporting it to code enforcement, but she’s learned that’s not the case.

The property owner was notified to cut the grass, but instead, they decided to dump all of the former tenant’s items in the front yard about a month ago.

“I reached out to 311 again. They told me we already have an open ticket on that. She said we can’t put another on an issue that’s already open,” said Pigrum.

FOX13 reached out to the City of Memphis for a statement. A spokeswoman said, “Property owners must notify the city’s Solid Waste Division in advance regarding evictions and box or bag household items before placing them at the curbside. Code Enforcement has tagged this location and will issue a notice of violation to the property owner. If the property owners fail to comply within the legal timeframe, the city will bill the property owner for removal and disposal.”

“It’s a subtle neighborhood, and we do care about this number. I’ve been given several numbers to reach out to and nothing has been done,” said Pigrum.

If you are going through something similar, report the issue immediately, so code enforcement can investigate. They can be reached at 3-1-1.

©2022 Cox Media Group