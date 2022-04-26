ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Trash piles up causing eyesore and health concerns in Memphis neighborhood, residents say

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOeE6_0fL5yKhj00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Debris piled up in this Memphis neighborhood has led to health concerns. FOX13 shares how reporting an unkempt lawn to code enforcement went from bad to worse.

Neighbors said that when the renters moved out of a house on Kirby Mills Cove back in June, things went downhill. Months went by without the grass being cut and neighbors said they even spotted rodents and stray dogs in the area.

But, rather than the homeowners coming out and cleaning things up, they made it worse. They dumped all of the former tenant’s stuff into the front yard, creating a true eyesore to a quiet community.

”I just want it gone,” said neighbor Rhonda Pigrum.

Everything that was once in that house is now in the front yard, junk spilling into the street.

“It was really beginning to be an eyesore, and before it got really out of hand, that’s when I started reaching out to code enforcement to get someone to cut the grass, said Pigrum.

Pigrum sounded the alarm. She, of course, doesn’t want to see this, but it’s also a health concern.

“The grass was getting out of control. Mice and rats rere running and playing,” Pigrum said.

She said she thought this was an issue that would easily be resolved by reporting it to code enforcement, but she’s learned that’s not the case.

The property owner was notified to cut the grass, but instead, they decided to dump all of the former tenant’s items in the front yard about a month ago.

“I reached out to 311 again. They told me we already have an open ticket on that. She said we can’t put another on an issue that’s already open,” said Pigrum.

FOX13 reached out to the City of Memphis for a statement. A spokeswoman said, “Property owners must notify the city’s Solid Waste Division in advance regarding evictions and box or bag household items before placing them at the curbside. Code Enforcement has tagged this location and will issue a notice of violation to the property owner. If the property owners fail to comply within the legal timeframe, the city will bill the property owner for removal and disposal.”

“It’s a subtle neighborhood, and we do care about this number. I’ve been given several numbers to reach out to and nothing has been done,” said Pigrum.

If you are going through something similar, report the issue immediately, so code enforcement can investigate. They can be reached at 3-1-1.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WREG

New TN bill requires year’s worth of rent to appeal evictions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With evictions on the rise, Tennessee is making it easier for landlords to throw people out of their homes even if they’re paying the rent. Earlier this month, Governor Bill Lee signed HB2443, which requires families to put up a year’s worth of rent when they try to appeal an eviction. Until […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
actionnews5.com

Recent graduate with Memphis Fire Department dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department lost one of its own this week. The department announced the untimely death of Kaitlin Bergan, a probationary firefighter and paramedic who was a recent graduate of Lateral Class 117. She was assigned to Engine 25 and is remembered as charismatic with a contagious smile.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Power restored after massive outage in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A massive power outage affected over 7,000 MLGW customers Thursday morning. At 6:45 a.m., 7,455 customers were without power. By 7:38, the power had been restored, according to MLGW. The outage was concentrated in an area of Cordova near Dexter Road and Germantown Parkway. MLGW is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores April 19-25

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wing Guru – 877199 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesore
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Home is in the desired Oakland Park community

This beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath, concrete and stucco home is in the highly desired Oakland Park neighborhood in Port Orange, which is known for its outstanding school district. It is within walking distance to All Children's Park, Seemor Dog Park and the Spruce Creek recreational facility. Situated on an irregular-shaped, half-acre lot, it has a split-plan interior and an extra-large side yard that would be ideal for a pool. It has an older roof, but the seller is willing to offer a credit for a replacement.
PORT ORANGE, FL
WATN Local Memphis

Large paving project in Collierville set to be completed by June

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Officials with the Town of Collierville said Thursday that a large paving project there is set to be completed by June 1, 2022. The Public Works Division said the project was slightly delayed due to recent weather, but once completed, about 4.5% of the town’s roads will be repaved – a total of more than 32 lane miles (which are 12 feet wide and 5,280 feet long).
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
99K+
Followers
100K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy