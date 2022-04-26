Community Calendar, April 27 edition

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. 6:40 PM, Sunday April 25. Parked my car on Broadway downtown, south of the Schnitz. Driving there from the Broadway Bridge south, saw countless vehicles parked, most without plates, full of trash, moss growing on them from the long winter of being parked in the same spot. I guess my clean, licensed vehicle must have stood out because I scored the ire of parking enforcement and got the $65 citation for parking without feeding the kitty. Didn't realize paid parking didn't end until 7:00 PM on Sundays. Had to laugh as I saw tickets on the four other cars parked in that block with the envelopes under their wipers. Whatever, paid the ticket this afternoon, shaking my head.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO