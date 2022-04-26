ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Details of NIL package that convinced Craig Porter to return to Wichita State basketball

By Taylor Eldridge
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PtZhW_0fL5xcMU00

On the same day the first Wichita State NIL collective officially launched, the Wichita State men’s basketball team has its starting point guard back in the fold.

Craig Porter announced on his social media channels on Tuesday that he is planning on removing his name from the NCAA transfer portal and returning to the Shockers for his final college basketball season.

The change of heart for Porter is directly tied to the arrival of Armchair Strategies, which has worked quickly to put together a package for him to profit on his name, image and likeness. Armchair Strategies told The Eagle that Porter will receive a car, in a sponsorship with local insurance firm Aegis Group, a signing bonus and additional NIL money-making opportunities with local businesses such as the Wichita Sports Forum.

Porter’s return is major news for the Shockers, who now feel like they have two solid building blocks returning from last season’s rotation in Porter and sophomore center Kenny Pohto. The coaches are optimistic about what wings Jalen Ricks and Isaac Abidde could provide following a redshirt season in the program, as well as new additions in the 2022 recruiting class with sophomore guard Xavier Bell (Drexel), senior big man James Rojas (Alabama), sophomore center Quincy Ballard (Florida State) and high school guard Jacob Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RI8KD_0fL5xcMU00
Wichita State point guard Craig Porter enjoyed a career-best season this past year with the Shockers. He announced Tuesday he will be coming back to play the final season with the Shockers and removing his name from the transfer portal. Steve Adelson/Courtesy

While his final averages were modest — 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.1 blocks per game — Porter showed signs of becoming a star player down the stretch of the season for the Shockers. He scored 17 points against nationally-ranked Houston in a double-overtime loss on Feb. 20 and drew rave reviews from Houston coach Kelvin Sampson following the performance.

Porter led WSU in total blocks and was the No. 1 shot-blocker in the country for guards at 6-foot-2 or smaller. His return gives the Shockers a much-needed veteran presence at the most important position on the floor, as he also showed down the stretch of the season (he averaged 10.7 points in his final 12 games) that he can provide more of a scoring punch when needed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Coach Cal’s Son, Brad, Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Kentucky men’s basketball graduate assistant Brad Calipari, the son of head coach John Calipari, has reportedly landed a new job. Brad, 25, who played for his father at UK before transferring to Detroit Mercy, has been hired at LIU. He will serve as the special assistant to head coach Derek Kellogg.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Would’ve Taken Kansas Job: Fans React

Given the current standing of each respective program, it’s hard to imagine Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wanting anything to do with the Kansas Jayhawks. But according to a new report from Jayson Jenks and Rustin Dodd of The Athletic, there was once a time when Harbaugh would’ve jumped at the opportunity to become head coach in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
College Sports
Wichita, KS
College Basketball
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Wichita, KS
Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Kansas College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting what a 14-team Big 12 conference could look like

It was reported on Wednesday that all four new additions to the Big 12 conference will join for the 2023-24 academic year. With the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners still part of the conference until the 2025-26 calendar year at the latest, there would be 14 teams in total. Given that college football plays just 12 regular-season games, it would be impossible to keep the round-robin style of scheduling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Sampson
MLive.com

Michigan basketball shows interest in transfers

It’s become a Michigan men’s basketball program policy that its coaches, at the very least, take calls regarding potential incoming transfers. Some of those recent calls have led to more. Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. reportedly visited Michigan last week. Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn is reportedly doing the same...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Florida State#Wichita State Nil#Armchair Strategies#Aegis Group#The Wichita Sports Forum#Drexel
The Spun

Mel Kiper Names Toughest College To Evaluate This Year

Led by one of the best defensive units in recent college football memory, the Georgia Bulldogs claimed a National Championship victory this past season. But despite this abundance of talent on the defensive end, veteran draft analyst Mel Kiper has the Bulldogs pegged as the toughest group of prospective talent to analyze heading into this week’s draft.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
On3.com

Memphis basketball forward Josh Minott hits NCAA Transfer Portal

The Memphis Tigers just lost another piece of their roster, as basketball forward Josh Minott has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported the news on Tuesday morning. Minott, who has already declared for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, played in 33 games...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Big 12 conference set to welcome four new teams for the 2023-24 academic year

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’ve heard the Big 12 conference is scheduled to welcome Cincinnati, Houston, BYU and UCF in the coming years. The expansion came on the heels of Texas and Oklahoma announcing they would depart the Big 12 to join the SEC. The two programs are contractually bound to the conference through 2025, leaving the door open for a potential 14-team model at least temporarily.
HOUSTON, TX
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
126
Followers
82
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy