Property Taxes too high? Options are available to help reduce property tax costs

Victoria, Texas – Many Texans have received their appraisal notices and many are seeing their properties appraised much higher this year. The Lone Star State tops the list when it comes to attracting new residents and that’s reflected in the increase on property values.

These increases can leave property owners expecting high property tax bills the following year, but there are options available that could help reduce your tax bill.

“Be sure that you are getting all the exemptions that you are eligible for. These may drastically reduce your tax obligation. By law you are entitled to this, and we want to help you receive these,” said John Haliburton, Victoria County Chief Appraiser.

One example is the homestead exemption for people over the age of 65.

Veterans should also investigate property tax exemptions.

You can apply for a notice of protest with the Victoria County Central Appraisal District. The deadline to file is midnight Sunday May 15th.

