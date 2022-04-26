ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

Property Taxes too high? Options are available to help reduce property tax costs

By Trey Meynig
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pp6oB_0fL5x4d900

Victoria, Texas – Many Texans have received their appraisal notices and many are seeing their properties appraised much higher this year. The Lone Star State tops the list when it comes to attracting new residents and that’s reflected in the increase on property values.

These increases can leave property owners expecting high property tax bills the following year, but there are options available that could help reduce your tax bill.

“Be sure that you are getting all the exemptions that you are eligible for. These may drastically reduce your tax obligation. By law you are entitled to this, and we want to help you receive these,” said John Haliburton, Victoria County Chief Appraiser.

One example is the homestead exemption for people over the age of 65.
Veterans should also investigate property tax exemptions.

You can apply for a notice of protest with the Victoria County Central Appraisal District. The deadline to file is midnight Sunday May 15th.
For the Victoria County Central Appraisal District’s website, click here

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Property taxes could decrease if amendments pass

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Property taxes are a hot topic right now, especially as home values keep rising, and two proposed amendments could bring some relief. On May 7, voters will be weighing in on two amendments. One would decrease property taxes for elderly and disabled Texans while the other would increase the homestead exemption.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
County
Victoria County, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Abbott to allocate $435 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds to Teacher Retirement System of Texas to offset insurance premium increases

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott, alongside other state leaders, announced the allocation of $435 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas to offset healthcare costs related to COVID-19, according to a release. The funding will be applied to the TRS-ActiveCare healthcare plan to offset...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Property Taxes#Tax Bill#Texans
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Residents to vote on 14 proposed amendments to Victoria City charter in May 7 election

VICTORIA, Texas – Residents will be able to decide on rules for term limits, emergency elections, and many other local government functions when the City hosts an election on May 7 on 14 proposed amendments to the City charter. The City Council last year appointed a committee of residents to recommend changes to the charter, which was last updated in...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy