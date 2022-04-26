The Boardwalk’s free summer music and movies return in a new format — is that good or bad?

Josh Tillman was having a surreal moment. A couple weeks ago, he was performing the first of two Thursday night sets celebrating the release of his fifth Father John Misty album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century. Looking out the window of the Rainbow Room — that old Rockefeller Center club towering over Manhattan, now implausibly the site of New York’s Rough Trade shows — he pointed to the glittering lights of the city and asked “…Chrysler Building or Empire State?” He explained he’d gone someplace else during that last song, that he took in his surroundings and a wormhole opened up and the 2012 iteration of Josh Tillman saw him here — hair shorn into a buzz cut, suited up, fronting a band playing old-time-y Hollywood soundtrack balladry about the “ever-present past” while he quipped about shrimp cocktails in between songs — and was aghast. His deadpan kicker: “Then he sent the Terminator after me.”

