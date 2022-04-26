ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

The Boardwalk’s free summer music and movies return in a new format — is that good or bad?

lookout.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in three years, there will be free live outdoor summer entertainment at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. But it’s not exactly a return to the familiar, pre-pandemic normal. On Tuesday, the Beach Boardwalk announced its plans for summer entertainment, and it’s different than it...

lookout.co

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Judy Garland’s Missing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress Found in Shoebox After Nearly 50 Years, On Display Before Auction

Click here to read the full article. Few costumes in movie history are as iconic as the blue and white checkered dress that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz.” MGM’s classic film was one of the first movies to be filmed in Technicolor, and the initial reveal of Garland’s Dorothy stepping out into the colorful Land of Oz is instantly recognizable both for its narrative significance and the technological breakthrough that it signified. Many film memorabilia collectors would kill to get their hands on such an important piece, but while Garland wore several versions of the dress while filming,...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
BBC

Borders Book Festival full line-up revealed

The Borders Book Festival is returning to its traditional venue for the first time in three years. Jack Dee, Joanna Lumley and Val McDermid are among those taking part. The festival will also see the announcement of the winner of the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction. The full programme...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Movies#Live Music#Covid
aiptcomics

‘Cursed Films II’ episode 4 review: Did you know ‘The Serpent and the Rainbow’ is based on a true story?

Cursed Films II has made it a point to expand its wings with its latest set of movies. The Serpent and the Rainbow is a forgotten film from the library of Wes Craven. The movie is about a Harvard anthropologist named Dennis Allen who goes to Haiti to investigate a Voodoo drug supposedly used to create zombies. He finds much more than he bargained for.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Fear Fun Turns 10

Josh Tillman was having a surreal moment. A couple weeks ago, he was performing the first of two Thursday night sets celebrating the release of his fifth Father John Misty album, Chloë And The Next 20th Century. Looking out the window of the Rainbow Room — that old Rockefeller Center club towering over Manhattan, now implausibly the site of New York’s Rough Trade shows — he pointed to the glittering lights of the city and asked “…Chrysler Building or Empire State?” He explained he’d gone someplace else during that last song, that he took in his surroundings and a wormhole opened up and the 2012 iteration of Josh Tillman saw him here — hair shorn into a buzz cut, suited up, fronting a band playing old-time-y Hollywood soundtrack balladry about the “ever-present past” while he quipped about shrimp cocktails in between songs — and was aghast. His deadpan kicker: “Then he sent the Terminator after me.”
MUSIC
PC Gamer

Magic: the Gathering's roaring '20s set has me trying new things for once

Magic: the Gathering has always been about wizards who cross the multiverse, though they usually seemed to end up on standard medieval fantasy worlds. That's changed recently, and I don't just mean with crossovers like the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 set, or limited-edition Street Fighter and Fortnite cards. Earlier this year, Magic went cyberpunk in the Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty expansion, and its brand new set explores a Prohibition-era urban fantasy setting.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
FodorsTravel

These Are the 12 Best Art Galleries in London

Whether you’re an expert art lover, a collector on the hunt for more pieces, or completely new to the scene, London has some of the best galleries that offer insight into the world of art. I love art, and while I may not be a complete expert, I do...
VISUAL ART
Collider

The Downfall of Betty Boop's Creators, the Fleischer Brothers

Their most famous cartoon is one of the most prominent icons of the Jazz Age. Superman first became a movie star thanks to them. Before Pixar and DreamWorks, they were the archrivals to Walt Disney in the field of animation. Yet Fleischer Studios met an ignoble end during World War II; taken over by its distributor, rebranded, and slowly exhausted. Talent, ambition, and some of the greatest cartoon characters ever created couldn’t triumph over the poor business sense and personal falling out between brothers Dave and Max Fleischer. It was a sad way to conclude what had been a wonderful success story.
ENTERTAINMENT
Distractify

Woman Spots Ex-Husband and Nanny Getting a Little Too Close in Old Disney Vacation Photos

Sometimes when we're deep into a relationship with someone, we can easily lose sight of a lot of red flags that we may have otherwise seen when we were just beginning to date them. Perhaps it's because so much of our personality becomes intertwined with our significant other at some point that we simply don't pay attention to those red flags because we're so busy trying to make that relationship work.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy