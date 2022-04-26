ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

New Apartment Complex to Address Critical Housing Gaps in Poughkeepsie

By Contact Editorial Dept
bdmag.com
 3 days ago

New Apartment Complex to Address Critical Housing...

bdmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh seeks developer to create new municipal city campus

NEWBURGH – The City of Newburgh has issued a request for proposals for developers to create a master land use-redevelopment plan for city-owned municipal buildings and land parcels. That would include constructing a new city hall, police, and fire department headquarters. City Planning and Economic Development Director Ali Church...
NEWBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Business
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Real Estate
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Historic Beacon, NY, Landmark Damaged During Road Work

A Main Street Beacon staple has seen better days. The Dummy Light that sits at 528 Main St in Beacon is not just a staple, it's a local historic landmark. According to RoadsideAmerica.com "Only three of these old, dangerous, middle-of-an-intersection traffic lights are still standing." At least, it was still...
BEACON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley: We Found 9 Places To Dump Your Junk

If spring cleaning is on your mind you are probably also thinking how do I get rid of all this unwanted stuff? Depending on what it is you are planning to get rid of you may have a few options. Really cleaning out a garage can seem overwhelming so hopefully what I am about to share with you will help.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Brand New Flea Market Opening in Ulster County

One thing is for sure. The Hudson Valley loves flea markets. I know I do. For me, there’s nothing cooler than walking around the grounds of a flea market on a sunny weekend afternoon hoping to find a treasure to bring home. And even if you find nothing, you’ve still spent an afternoon in the sun exercising. Because walking is exercise, of course.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy