ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Long Covid and health problems during pandemic cost UK economy £8bn and 400,000 workers, report says

By Ben Chapman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rB17p_0fL5vnZX00

The UK has 400,000 fewer workers than before the pandemic as long Covid and other illnesses and have driven people out of jobs at an estimated cost of £8bn, a new report says.

Deep inequality and the government’s failure to improve Britain’s health meant Covid caused more economic damage and more deaths than in many other countries, The Institute for Public Policy research (IPPR) think tank concluded.

It warned that Covid-19 had exposed fundamental issues and structural weaknesses in the UK’s approach to both its economy and public health .

An estimated 1.7 million people – 2.7 per cent of the population – were experiencing self-reported Covid symptoms more than four weeks after being infected, according to the latest official statistics.

The IPPR’s report found that this had caused a major impact on the economy. It estimated that a million workers are now “missing” from the workforce compared to the pre-pandemic trend.

About 400,000 of these are no longer working because of health factors such as long Covid and mental health problems. Researchers estimated this is costing the UK £8bn a year in lost productivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlpeZ_0fL5vnZX00

The report argued that ineffective public health policies left the UK vulnerable to long-term impacts from the pandemic. Political decisions have resulted in people living shorter lives, with more years spent in poor health, and facing greater barriers to staying in and getting on at work, the IPPR said.

It argued the relationship between health and the economy is a decisive factor in the UK’s “terminally low” productivity, low growth, and regional inequalities.

Poor health is causing large numbers of people to drop out of work, particularly in poorer areas. For example, official figures show that women in the most deprived local authorities live just two-thirds the number of healthy years as those in wealthiest areas.

Lord Ara Darzi, a leading surgeon, independent peer and co-chair of the newly formed Commission on Health and Prosperity, said the country must now choose between continuing on a trajectory of “poor health, low public investment, and poor growth” or commit to “rapid improvement in total health and, in turn, leverage that health for greater prosperity and security”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qbMXN_0fL5vnZX00

Despite government claims that it is levelling up the country, Britain remains highly unequal. Local-level analysis by the IPPR found that someone living in northeast Lincolnshire can expect to fall into bad health eight years earlier than the UK average, while the output of their work is also valued at £8 less an hour than the average.

The report argues this is a “vicious cycle” – factors like lack of job opportunity and poverty can harm people’s health; in turn, poor health can undermine people’s work and a place’s productivity.

People living in the most economically deprived parts of the country – including Blackpool, Knowsley and Barking & Dagenham – can expect to fall into poor health in their late fifties, five years earlier than the national average and 12 years sooner than people living in the healthiest areas.

This is largely down to factors like low-quality housing, bad jobs, low wages and chronic stress, the report argues.

It estimates that if health standards in all local authorities were brought in line with the healthiest 10 per cent, the UK would see a “major increase” in productivity.

Workers in Blackpool – who currently have the fewest healthy years of any area in the UK – would see a 3.9 per cent boost to their output, the IPPR found.

Sir Oliver Letwin, former cabinet member and member of the Commission on Health and Prosperity, pointed to huge investments in public health during the Victorian era which led to rapid economic growth.

“It is time to rekindle that spirit and deliver a new era of better health, greater health equality and greater prosperity,” he said.

Dame Sally Davies, former chief medical officer and co-chairwoman of the commission, said: “While the restrictions have eased, the scars of the pandemic still remain deep on the nation’s health and our economy.

“Not only are we facing a severe cost of living crisis, driven in part by pandemic-induced inflation, we’re also experiencing a workforce shortage driven by poor health that’s holding back the economy.

“It has never been more important to put good health at the heart of our society and economy, and our commission will bring forward a plan to do just that.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Investors lose vote to share Covid vaccine know-how

Three of the world's biggest Covid vaccine makers have seen off attempts to make them share the know-how to make their jabs. A group of investors put proposals to the annual shareholders meetings of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna but were voted down. They argued sharing this intellectual property...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phys.org

Give bidi cigarette rollers a voice to find new jobs, researchers say

India's bidi cigarette workers need to be at the heart of discussions about finding alternatives to working in the tobacco industry, according to a new study. Bidis are hand-rolled leaf cigarettes and are the main way tobacco is smoked in India. Ninety percent of workers are women who largely work...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Economy#Mental Health#Ippr
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Beijing accuses US of ‘deliberately damaging peace’ by sending destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China has hit out at the US for sending a guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait a few days ago.“The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit April 26 (local time) through international waters in accordance with international law,” the US Navy’s Japan-based Seventh Fleet said in a statement. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” it added.But China on Wednesday accused the US of publicly hyping the event.“The...
POLITICS
CNBC

Employees are twice as likely as executives to work from the office full-time, despite return-to-office mandates

More companies are calling their employees back to the office, with some resorting to perks like free meals and electric scooters to entice people to return. Executives have often led the charge to return to in-person work — yet new research from Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, reveals that non-executive employees are nearly twice as likely as executives to be working from the office five days a week.
ECONOMY
MSNBC

Young workers share salary information as pay transparency gains steam

Talking about how much money you make is generally seen as taboo. Yet many younger workers are doing just that, according to a Bankrate.com survey. Some 42 percent of Gen-Z workers, ages 18-25, and 40 percent of millennial employees, ages 26-41, have shared their salary information with a coworker or other professional contact, the survey found. The poll was conducted by YouGov Plc, Feb. 16-18 among 2,449 adults, and of those 1,416 were either employed or looking for work.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

627K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy