BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 5 ranked Bell softball team in Class 1A closed out the regular season with a convincing 12-1 win against visiting 5A opponent Columbia on Thursday. Despite the final score depicting a lopsided victory for the Bulldogs, the contest was actually a 2-1 pitcher’s duel through 4.5 innings. In the bottom of the 5th, Bell broke the game wide open when they rattled off four runs.

BELL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO