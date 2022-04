PESCADRO STATE BEACH (CBS SF) — At least two people have died and a desperate search was on for possible third victim early Saturday in the waters off Pescadero State Beach along the San Mateo County coast. Cal Fire’s San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit tweeted early Saturday morning that its crews had responded to the beach located alongside Highway 1 south of Half Moon Bay. Upon arrival, the crews found the heavily battered vehicle in the water at the base of the cliffs. Two victims were located and declared dead at the scene. The Coast Guard and other first responders were searching for a possible third victim. The identity of the victims was not released as the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office was notifying the next of kin. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO