Merced, CA

Woman arrested for assault and elderly abuse in Merced

By Ishshah Padilla
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
MERCED, Calif. — A woman was arrested after police say she attacked an elderly man on Tuesday morning in Merced. Police responded to the area...

FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com

