Frederica Academy boys soccer cruise to 7-3 win in first round of GISA state playoffs

Earning the No. 7 seed in the GISA Class 3A playoffs after a 7-5-1 record, the Frederica Academy boys opened their postseason run with a 7-3 victory over 10th-seeded Augusta Prep Day School on Tuesday.

Frederica started the game off with a high volume of pressure.

Looking to get the ball quickly up the field, the Knights took their first shot of the game 30 seconds in when Bryce Reilly narrowly missed the frame of the goal.

Reilly and his Knights teammates wouldn’t stop there, earning themselves a corner four minutes later and controlling the game at their pace.

Augusta Prep thought they had a chance for a one-on-one shot but a recovery from Jacob Leonard stopped the Cavaliers from getting a shot on goal.

In the 28th minute, Frederica picked up the first goal after Max Byrd failed to convert his one-on-one chance, but a parried shot kept the ball loose in the middle of the 6-yard box. Reilly controlled the ball through three Cavalier defenders and finessed his shot into the bottom right corner for a 1-0 Knights lead.

Minutes later, Reilly picked up his second goal after Frederica sent an over-the-top ball through Augusta’s backline. With Reilly sprinting to control the ball, Blake Holloway stayed stride for stride with his teammate as a secondary option. Reilly controlled the ball and after a few dribbles, Reilly placed his shot to the left side of the goal, giving the Knights a 2-0 lead.

“He’s my dark horse,” Frederica head coach Danielle Sunderhaus said. “He was my smoking gun so to speak. He was phenomenal in the first half. Switched him up, he hasn’t played up top all season. We put him up top, and immediately two goals right off the bat was great to see.”

Augusta Prep started its comeback when Pedro Beltrami sneaked his shot under the sweeping Xavier Preston for the first goal of the night for Augusta Prep.

The Cavaliers tied the game with under 10 minutes left before the half when a challenge inside Frederica’s box allowed a penalty to Augusta. Beltrami stepped up to take the PK and put his shot into the bottom right.

Seeing a two-goal lead disappear quickly, Byrd restored a one-goal lead for the Knights when he placed his shot through the legs of Augusta’s goalkeeper.

“I think what happened was we put two goals in right away and then I think we got a little bit complacent there for a while,” Sunderhaus said. “We then showed a lot of heart coming back and being able to be up 3-2 at the half. After half and realizing, ‘OK we’ve got to play one-twos, and how to beat a high restraining line. It’s good. Going into the next game, if we can play with some tenacity and some width and some heart, I think we will be OK.”

In the second half, the Knights came out the same way they did in the first, with tenacity.

Starting the game on the backline, Leonard moved up top to play as a forward, and within a three-minute span he grabbed a brace to push the Knight’s lead to 5-2.

Even with a large lead, the Knights had to hold their own defensively in key situations. The first was a goal-line clearance by Daniel McHugh to keep the game 5-2.

Augusta Prep continued to push down the field by drawing fouls outside the box, but to no avail could they grab a chance off of a set-piece.

Never looking to stay off the gas, Frederica scored its sixth goal of the night when Holloway slotted his left-footed shot to the near post.

Augusta Prep drew another free-kick just outside the 18-yard box, with Sunderhaus instructing her wall to hold the 18’ and stay connected during the free kick take. As the ball sailed over the frame of the goal, Frederica had one last goal creation in them.

Having scored the first two goals of the game, Reilly dribbled his way down the field, towards the touchline before delivering a cross into the middle of the box to Holloway who headed in the perfect goal sequence for the Knights seventh and final goal of the night.

“He is fearless,” Sunderhaus said of Holloway. “He’s the one player i can always count on that he’s just going to go after it. He’s not thinking about the other player and he’s just laser-focused, he sees the goal he sees the ball and he’s trying to score.”

Augusta Prep grabbed one final goal with six and a half minutes left in the game when Sam Connell found his shot hit the back of the net.

With a convincing 7-3 win in the first round of the playoffs, Frederica (8-5-1) travels to Atlanta to take on second-seeded Holy Spirit Prep Cougars (13-3-1).