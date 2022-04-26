Details of 40th anniversary of Police Week announced

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local law enforcement agencies are preparing to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Details of the 40th anniversary Police Week were announced today.

It all begins Friday evening at 7 with the Police Memorial Hockey Game held at the Icehouse Sports Complex in Chenango Bridge.

On Sunday, a nondenominational memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at Central Baptist Church on Route 12 in the Town of Chenango.

Then Monday morning, a silent procession of police vehicles will travel to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, arriving at 10:30 for a flag raising and wreath laying.

Broome Security Assistant Director Adam DeVoe is Secretary of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

“We’ve done a large amount as a committee to try to involve family members. Just try to ensure that they feel valued and honored for their family member’s sacrifice,” he said.

The organization also plans to honor retiring Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder for his many years of service.

Next Tuesday at 9 a.m., the annual Police Memorial Breakfast will be held at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego with Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, himself a former sheriff, as the keynote speaker.

The week concludes on Saturday May 7th from 9 until 2 with police vehicles, interactive displays and live demonstrations in the parking lot outside of Target in Vestal.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.