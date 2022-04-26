ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Details of 40th anniversary of Police Week announced

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PMxa_0fL5uYO900

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local law enforcement agencies are preparing to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Details of the 40th anniversary Police Week were announced today.

It all begins Friday evening at 7 with the Police Memorial Hockey Game held at the Icehouse Sports Complex in Chenango Bridge.

On Sunday, a nondenominational memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at Central Baptist Church on Route 12 in the Town of Chenango.

Then Monday morning, a silent procession of police vehicles will travel to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, arriving at 10:30 for a flag raising and wreath laying.

Broome Security Assistant Director Adam DeVoe is Secretary of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association.

“We’ve done a large amount as a committee to try to involve family members. Just try to ensure that they feel valued and honored for their family member’s sacrifice,” he said.

The organization also plans to honor retiring Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder for his many years of service.

Next Tuesday at 9 a.m., the annual Police Memorial Breakfast will be held at Pheasant Hill Country Club in Owego with Chemung County Executive Chris Moss, himself a former sheriff, as the keynote speaker.

The week concludes on Saturday May 7th from 9 until 2 with police vehicles, interactive displays and live demonstrations in the parking lot outside of Target in Vestal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Waverly man sentenced for 2019 fleeing and eluding arrest

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility to one to 23 months for an arrest back in early 2019. James R. Hill Jr., 46, of Waverly, was sentenced for the offense of fleeing and eluding a police officer, a misdemeanor in the second degree. According to […]
WAVERLY, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Chenango Bridge, NY
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Owego, NY
City
Vestal, NY
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Moss
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

Burglary: Lloyd Thomas, 35, of Poestenkill, was arrested at 3:11 pm on April 20 in Schodack for second-degree burglary of a dwelling, third-degree burglary by illegal entry into a building with intent to commit a crime, and third-degree criminal mischief causing damage to property valued in excess of $250. DWI:...
SAND LAKE, NY
Daily Voice

40-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Hudson Valley Crash

A man from the region was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer.The crash took place in Ulster County in Kingston on Route 28 around 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26.An investigation revealed that a 2006 Subaru Legacy, driven by Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of M…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Baptist Church#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Police Introduce New "Community Oriented" Position

On Tuesday, April 26th, Johnson City Police announced the implementation of a new position in their department, a Community Engagement Officer (CEO), as they try to create a better connection to the community. Police Chief Brent Dodge stated the newest officer that would be stepping into the role, is JCPD...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Sentenced to State Prison After Attempting to Escape Custody

A 47-year-old Binghamton man was sentenced to three years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision after he attempted to escape custody. According to a press release from the Broome County District Attorney, Michael J. Pavlisak pled guilty on Friday to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, a felony.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy