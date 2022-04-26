ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Holtz pleads not guilty on charges

By Mike Pickett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1weLu8_0fL5uNvO00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Former Evansville Parks and Recreations Director Brian Holtz, facing charges of fraud, forgery, counterfeiting and official misconduct, enters a not guilty plea Tuesday.

He faced a judge for the first time, since Monday’s arrest. Holtz walked in to the courtroom at the civic center this afternoon with his lawyer, Mark Foster, for his first hearing since the 12 felony counts were filed against him for his alleged actions dating back to 2017.

Brian Holtz facing criminal charges after Parks Department investigation

He didn’t say anything as he walked by the cameras on his way in and out of the courtroom.A not guilty plea was entered for him in the case, which was also moved to superior court because of a conflict of interest mentioned by the judge. Holtz is accused of altering invoices or purchase orders, entering into contracts he was not allowed to sign off on, and forging signatures. The alleged actions are connected to several recent parks projects, including the construction of Mickey’s Kingdom and the Deaconess Aquatic Center, which both opened while he was in charge of the parks department.

Holtz resigned last summer after the investigation started. Evansville police say while there’s no evidence of Holtz personally benefited from the alleged incidents, or stole any money during that time, but the controller’s office estimates it cost the city more than $360 000.

As for how the city is expected to cover that estimated loss, a spokesman for Mayor Winnecke says they cannot answer that question so far since they’re still waiting for the report from the state board of accounts, which he said yesterday could be close to done. But a spokeswoman for the Indiana State Board of Accounts says that report could be done in a few months.

(This story was originally published on April 26, 2022)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Foster
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Conflict Of Interest#Recreations#Parks Department
Wave 3

Indiana State Police update on boy found dead inside suitcase in Southern Indiana

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell called statistics behind Louisville’s violent crime problem “stunning.”. Masks no longer required at Louisville airport, on TARC buses. Updated: 5 hours ago. Louisville’s transportation hubs lifted their mask restrictions in light of a federal judge’s decision to overturn the national mask mandate....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Body of Kentucky diver who disappeared while working found in Ohio River

Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy