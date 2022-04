If you build it, they will come — and keep neighborhoods safe and businesses solvent. That’s the message of the Design Trust for Public Space, which is seeking to help less-well-resourced small-business and neighborhood groups create and manage people-centered public spaces as a way of goosing the city’s post-pandemic recovery. Toward that end, it has released Neighborhood Commons: Reimagininng Public Space Programming and Governance in Commercial Districts, a “toolkit” with a two-pronged goal: It’s a guide for groups listing the city approvals needed for plazas, sidewalk furniture, parklets, open streets and other amenities that enable successful pedestrianization and “placemaking”; and it’s a report with set of practical policy recommendations for city staffers and others who want to cut through red tape and make things happen.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO