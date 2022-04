NORFOLK, Neb. – A new painting by an art instructor at Northeast Community College was inspired by the work of gifted editorial cartoon creators and a great painter who lived over 350 years ago, among others. Michael Lynch’s painting, In Way Out, reflects the history and the spirit of the Elkhorn Valley and is permanently on display inside the front entrance of the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO