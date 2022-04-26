ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Mental Health Labyrinth

KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Penney, president of East Texas Communities Foundation, spoke with East Texas Now’s...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTRE

Advocacy Center Moving

Some East Texas homebuyers not deterred by rising interest rates. Prospective homebuyers in East Texas are responding to rising interest rates. East Texas nonprofits step in as East Texans struggle due to food inflation. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. On top of rising gas prices, people are trying to stretch...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Labyrinth
KTRE

New UT Tyler School of Medicine anticipates preliminary approval in June

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The first medical school in East Texas is hoping to open admissions this summer, with the first class expected to start in the summer of 2023. “We’re doing a million things, but it’s all exciting,” said Brigham Willis, Founding Dean of the UT Tyler School of Medicine.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for May

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of May. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S....
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy