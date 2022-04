If you’ve done much driving in the United States, you have likely come across a variety of large warning signs placed on the side of our highways. Many times these signs warn of upcoming road closures or the arrival of inclement weather, but there are some places where the messages may be a bit more grim. More than half of U.S. states use these devices to display the number of fatalities that have taken place on the roadways that year. According to a new study shared by the Wall Street Journal, these rather intense warning signs actually put drivers at a greater risk of an accident.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO