Oregon State

Governor Kate Brown Declares Drought Emergency In Four More Oregon Counties

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a drought emergency in four more counties in the state,...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 8

Stacey Alexander
3d ago

kate Brown is catering to the people she really cares nothing about. She can't hold office after 2024 and probably doesn't want her whole career to look like a sham. She's probably moving to Bend when she's done ruining Portland metro and the surrounding areas.

Reply(1)
6
Kenny The Mechanic
2d ago

We have literally had one of the wettest April's ever. 3x normal rainfall? What is Kate smoking now?

Reply
3
