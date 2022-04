Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events. The 2022 Black Murfreesboro Market is back starting April 30, 2022! The BMM will be held on the last Saturday of each month through October. Here is a great opportunity to support local Black Owned Businesses and experience a fun day of Black Culture. There will be Food Trucks, Shopping, Music and so much more. All are welcome to attend. This is a family-friendly event.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO