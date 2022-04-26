ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overlook Film Festival announces first wave

By Nathaniel Muir
The Overlook Film Festival is a little over a month away and the genre film fest has announced its first wave and closing title. The festival will close with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse’s The Black Phone. Based on an award-winning short story from Joe Hill’s best-selling 2005 collection 20th Century Ghosts,...

