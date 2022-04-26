ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

14-year-old drowns in Johnston County pond, sheriff's office says

 3 days ago

cbs17

14-year-old boy drowns in Selma pond

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager drowned in a Selma pond late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office. A 14-year-old boy’s body was pulled from the water in the early evening hours Tuesday after he was wading in the pond with others off of Davis Mill Road and Highway 70 in Johnston County and did not resurface.
SELMA, NC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

NC woman charged with murder after fatal hit-and-run, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An NC woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly running over and killing a man with her car, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police say that on April 24., Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, “deliberately” struck Jarod Perry, 20, with her car on the 3500-block of Boone Trail. Police say […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man nabbed in I-40 meth bust, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Friday after he was found with a kilo of meth during a traffic stop along Interstate 40, officials said. The incident began as a traffic stop for a “motor vehicle violation” along I-40 near mile marker 355 in Sampson County, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
RALEIGH, NC
WSET

Body found in Henry County tied to possible serial killer

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A body found in Virginia in mid-April may be tied to a serial killer. Greensboro, North Carolina, police say notified the Henry County Sheriff's Office of an arrest and remains they believed to be in the county. The remains were found in the 2500...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation near Pembroke. The sheriff’s office announced that deputies, criminal investigators and crime scene investigators are at the scene of a “deceased male” at the 8800 block of NC 72 West. No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

