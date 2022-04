LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock-Cooper middle school is facing continued accusations of racism. Some parents at Laura Bush Middle School claim their kids have been victims of racial slurs and mistreatment, but Lubbock Cooper Superintendent Keith Bryant says in his time with the district, racism has not been an issue. He says not one time has a parent approached him about a racial situation that was out of hand.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO