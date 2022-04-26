ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Fifth-year option picked up

 3 days ago

Hockenson (thumb) had the fifth-year option on his contract for 2023 picked up by the Lions on Tuesday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com...

Packers: Three Wide Receivers to Target in Round Two

The amount of wide receivers that moved in the first round was nothing short of intense. Here is a synopsis: WR Drake London (drafted ATL), WR Garrett Wilson (drafted NYJ), WR Chris Olave (drafted NO), WR Jameson Williams (drafted DET), WR Marquise Brown (traded AZ), WR Jahan Dotson (drafted WAS), WR AJ Brown (traded PHI), WR Treylon Burks (drafted TEN). Due to the amount of trades and wide receivers selected early on, the Packers bolstered their defense. LB Quay Walker and DT Devonte Wyatt from Georgia may very well establish ZERO holes on the Green Bay Packers’ defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
The wide receiver Aaron Rodgers really wanted the Packers to get in 2022 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers entered the first round of the NFL Draft with a massive need at wide receiver. The round ended and they still have one. After honoring Davante Adams’ trade request and letting Marquez Valdes-Scantling get away in free agency, the Packers have to find a suitable top wideout. On a night where several teams made moves to bolster their receiver rooms, Green Bay did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers pass on receivers, pick two Georgia defenders

GREEN BAY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers went into the first round of the NFL draft Thursday evening with two first-round picks and desperately in need of receivers. Instead they came away with two defensive players from national champion Georgia. They used their first pick, the 22nd overall, on linebacker Quay Walker. Walker is 6’4, 241 pounds […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Football
Sports
Michigan Football
Eagles draft Cam Jurgens at No. 53: Scouting report, three things to know about Philly's newest center

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, one of the top interior lineman in the class, with the No. 51 overall pick (Round 2) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is set up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce on the Eagles offensive line, when the All-Pro center does indeed retire. Philadelphia adds even more depth to an already deep offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Packers surprise by doubling up on defense in first round of 2022 NFL draft

When the entire world thought the Green Bay Packers would take a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they used both of their picks on the defense. With the 22nd and 28th overall picks, the Packers selected inside linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt before calling it a night. One would think this sets Green Bay up to add at least one receiver during the second round, which has been a sweet spot for the franchise when it comes to finding talented pass catchers.
GREEN BAY, WI
What position should the Packers target in the first round of the NFL Draft?

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have a total of 11 picks in this year’s NFL Draft, including two in Thursday night’s first round. The trade sending star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders gave the Packers that extra pick in the first round, but draft experts are split on whether Green Bay will draft a receiver with one of those first picks.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers select two Bulldogs, no WRs in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst doesn't care about your draft expectations. Most of the football cognoscenti expected the Packers to draft a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft this Thursday after they traded Davante Adams to the Raiders and watched Marquez Valdes-Scantling sign with the Chiefs.
GREEN BAY, WI
