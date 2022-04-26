Taylor Auxiliary police program suspended after man shot during training exercise

TAYLOR (WWJ) – The Taylor Police Department’s Auxiliary program has been put on hold after a volunteer was shot during a training exercise on Sunday.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident, which happened during the exercise in a remote portion of Heritage Park on Sunday, April 24.

Taylor Mayor Tim Woolley announced Monday the entire Auxiliary program is on temporary suspension pending the outcome of the MSP investigation.

The program, which currently includes less than 20 volunteers, is "charged with providing a ready standby force to assist the Uniform Division, or other Divisions as may be directed, in times of emergency,” according to the department’s website .

A man was shot in the abdomen during vehicle take-down training on Sunday. Officials have not released many other details about the incident and Woolley says the department won’t make any further comment until the MSP investigation finishes.

The victim was taken to Trenton Beaumont Hospital and is recovering, police officials said.

In addition to the suspension, Woolley says the program’s graduation ceremony and final written exam for this year’s class have been postponed.

A chaplain is counseling members of the Auxiliary who might be under emotional duress due to this incident, officials said.

“First of all, I’d like to say that our hearts and prayers are with the victim of the shooting and his family,” Woolley said, per a press release.

He says once the investigation ends, the city will “evaluate the findings and implement corrective measures.”

“It goes without saying that my administration, Taylor Police and the Auxiliary are taking this incident extremely seriously,” he said.